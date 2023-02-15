UP: Kanpur victims cremated amid tight security

Kanpur: Bodies of Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha, the two women who died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive here two days ago, were cremated on Wednesday at the Valmiki Ghat in Bithoor amidst tight security.

Kanpur commissioner Raj Shekhar and senior police officials of the district were present at the cremation.

The bodies had reached Madauli village late on Tuesday night after the post-mortem.

What happened earlier

In an anti-encroachment drive gone awry in Madauli village in Uttar Predesh’s Kanpur, Shivam’s mother Pramila Dixit (44) and sister Neha Dixit (21) were charred to death in the afternoon of Monday, 13 February, after being “trapped” in a thatched hut.

Pramila’s husband Krishan Gopal Dixit also sustained burn injuries in the incident, but his condition is said to be stable.

The family of the deceased have alleged that the makeshift hut was set on fire by the officials of the revenue and police department led by SDM Gyaneshwar Prasad.

Soon after, senior police officials including Kanpur Dehat superintendent of police BBGTS Moorty, Kanpur ADG (Zone) Alok Singh reached the spot to take stock of the situation on the ground.

Relatives and family members of the mother-daughter duo also staged a dharna in the Dehat district of Kanpur.

However, they agreed to allow the district police to take the bodies for a post-mortem examination.