UP: Kerala couple arrested for forced religious conversion

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th December 2023 3:58 pm IST
CBI facilitates return of Kerala accused from Saudi Arabia
Representational image

Sant Kabir Nagar: A couple has been arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to undergo religious conversion in Aurahi village here district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Superintendent of Police (Sant Kabir Nagar) Satyjeet Gupta said Jose and his wife Elma, both residents of Kerala, were arrested on Monday after a complaint was filed against them by Nirmala Nishad the same day.

In her complaint, Nishad alleged that every Sunday, a prayer was held in her village in which speakers talked about Christianity.

MS Education Academy

Nishad’s child has been missing for the past three years, so she had gone to attend the prayer, in which the speakers said that if she decided to forgo Hinduism, then her child would come back, she alleged.

The woman also claimed that several derogatory words were used for Hindu Gods and Goddesses during the talks.

A case has been registered under section 298 (Uttering words, etc, to wound religious feelings) of IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against the couple.

A probe is on into the matter, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th December 2023 3:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button