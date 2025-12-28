UP law and order model cited as example in other states: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state’s law and order model is “cited as an example” in other states, asserting that a sense of security has driven investment and infrastructure growth.

Addressing the concluding day of the two-day ‘Police Manthan’ conference at the police headquarters here, Adityanath said, “We have demonstrated in Uttar Pradesh what can be achieved. Today, people in other states are trying to present it as a model. The media there says the ‘UP model’ has arrived.”

He credited the transformation to smart policing inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision, adding that the roadmap prepared during the conference would be an important policy document. “If there were no security, infrastructure would not have developed at this pace,” he said, citing expressways, air connectivity and rail networks.

The chief minister said public perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed over the past eight-and-a-half years. “People today accept that there has been a transformation in Uttar Pradesh. There is investment because there is security and the rule of law,” he said.

Adityanath also stressed dialogue-based, people-centric policing and said, “Human intelligence is our biggest weapon,” urging officers to strengthen engagement with citizens and elected representatives.

Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the conference aimed at deliberating on key policing challenges such as cybercrime, human trafficking and emerging issues linked to social media. The event brought together top officers for 11 thematic sessions focused on shaping the strategic priorities and future road map for policing in the state.

According to police officials, the conference seeks to strengthen people-centric policing, promote a technology-driven modern law enforcement system and ensure swift and effective action against crime and criminals.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said the meet has replaced the traditional annual ‘Police Week’ to enable more outcome-oriented brainstorming.