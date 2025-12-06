UP: ‘Love jihad’ accused booked for threatening woman to drop complaint

The woman also alleged that the accused had been jailed earlier on similar charges, the police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2025 2:21 pm IST
love jihad couple
Representational Image

Noida: A man accused of ‘love jihad’ was booked for allegedly threatening a complainant to withdraw the case against him, police here said on Saturday.

The woman approached the Bisrakh police station alleging that the accused, Haroon Khan, used to lure women by concealing his religious identity, sexually assault them, pressure them to convert to Islam, and try to defame them by making videos of the incidents viral, they said.

The woman also alleged that the accused had been jailed earlier on similar charges, the police said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Bisrakh SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said that the complaint was filed on Friday night, after which a case was registered against Khan.

Several cases have previously been lodged against the accused, he added.

Based on the complaint, a case has also been registered against Raju Khan, Sikandar, Kapil Khan, Sahana Khan, Gudiya, and two unidentified relatives, the officer added.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2025 2:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button