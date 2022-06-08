UP: Lovers plan to die by suicide, man booked for backing out

The real twist came when the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of the river after her lover 'betrayed' her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 8th June 2022 4:07 pm IST
Representative image

William Shakespeare once said, “Love bears it out even to the edge of doom”. But what happens when the one you love and can sacrifice your life for is not worthy enough? This is precisely what a 32-year-old woman from Prayagraj felt when she jumped into a river but her lover, 30-year-old Chandu, backed out at the last minute.

The incident took place on May 29. The couple had been in love with each other for the last many years but were married to different persons. The woman is also a mother to a six-year-old.

Unable to live a life together due to societal pressure, the lovers decided to commit suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river.

MS Education Academy

On May 29, the couple met at the New Yamuna Bridge. As per the plan made by the ‘lovers’, the women jumped but Chandu hesitated.

The real twist came when the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of the river. Shocked and feeling betrayed, the woman lodged a complaint against Chandu on charges of attempt to murder and damage of one’s property at the Kydganj police station.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button