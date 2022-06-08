UP: Lovers plan to die by suicide, man booked for backing out

William Shakespeare once said, “Love bears it out even to the edge of doom”. But what happens when the one you love and can sacrifice your life for is not worthy enough? This is precisely what a 32-year-old woman from Prayagraj felt when she jumped into a river but her lover, 30-year-old Chandu, backed out at the last minute.

The incident took place on May 29. The couple had been in love with each other for the last many years but were married to different persons. The woman is also a mother to a six-year-old.

Unable to live a life together due to societal pressure, the lovers decided to commit suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river.

On May 29, the couple met at the New Yamuna Bridge. As per the plan made by the ‘lovers’, the women jumped but Chandu hesitated.

The real twist came when the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of the river. Shocked and feeling betrayed, the woman lodged a complaint against Chandu on charges of attempt to murder and damage of one’s property at the Kydganj police station.