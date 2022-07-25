UP: Madhu Kishwar, 4 others booked for spreading misinformation

Hindu supremacist Madhu Kishwar and four others were reportedly booked on Sunday by the Saharanpur police for spreading misinformation in a sensitive case dating back to 2017.

The activists and others have been booked for disturbing harmony by sharing a video regarding the incident. Four others arrested were identified with their Twitter accounts SH@KT! proud Hindu, Shudha Shukla, Raj Kamal and Anil Mansingka.

A case was registered based on the video claiming a Muslim man was mowed down by a vehicle carrying hindus in Deoband area, said the police in a statement.

The viral video claimed that Hindus were booked for running over the Muslim man intentionally. Stating that the video is misleading, the Saharanpur police issued a clarification reiterating that action was taken in 2017. All the accused have been asked to remove the video from their social media.

The Saharanpur police shared the news of the accused being booked on Twitter. “The five Hindu nationalists have been booked in the Deoband police station under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (publishing or circulating a rumour with intent to incite a class or community), and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.” read the statement.

Madhu Kishwar is a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.