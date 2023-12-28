UP: Madrasa student detained, released for threatening post on X

Saharanpur: The police detained a madrasa student in Deoband for a threatening post on X that read “Bahut Jald Inshallah doosra Pulwama bhi hoga” (very soon there will be a second Pulwama).

SP(Rural) of Saharanpur, Sagar Jain, said that a case had been registered against the accused student and he was allowed to go after an interrogation on Wednesday.

“We found no links of him with anti-social elements, therefore, he was allowed to go after a notice was served to him,” said Jain adding that chargesheet will be submitted in the case after investigation.

The accused student has been identified as Talha Mazhar, 21, who belongs to Sarai Kalekhan locality of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and presently lives in Khankah Chowki area of Deoband.

He has been pursuing a course in religious education from a madrasa in Deoband for the last four years.

The local unit of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the police together are now investigating all the connections of this student.

They are trying to find answers to questions like who he often talks to, what WhatsApp groups are there in his phone, what does he watch on YouTube and what does he search on Google; along with this, what literature and books he reads.

The SP said that nothing objectionable was found in the student’s his WhatsApp and other social media groups and he also immediately deleted the post.