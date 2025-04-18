UP man arrested for attempting to rape 3 year old in Warangal

The residents caught hold of the accused, beat him up and handed him over the police.

Published: 18th April 2025 2:25 pm IST
A representational imager of hand cuff depicting arrest
Representational image

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Warangal on Thursday, April 17 for attempting to rape a 3-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as Ramzan, lured the girl and took her atop a building in Girmajipet and attempted to rape her. The incident occurred around midnight, said the police. When neighbours heard the girl crying, they climbed up the building and caught the accused.

The local residents beat him up, handed him over to the Intezargunj police and informed the cops regarding the incident. Based on a complaint from the girl’s family, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 109 for attempt to murder along with POCSO, the police said.

