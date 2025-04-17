Telangana revenue min targets BRS over Dharani discrepancies

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy claimed that even senior leaders from the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are now admitting that their land is not registered in the Dharani portal.

Speaking at a revenue conference organised on the ‘Bhubharati’ initiative in Khajipur on Thursday, April 17, he addressed several concerns regarding land records and reforms.

He remarked that former ministers themselves are demanding corrections to the flaws in the Dharani system, claiming that their details were incorrectly recorded.

However, he criticised them for attempting to block the Bhu Bharathi Bill when it was introduced in the Assembly.

“We have brought this law to support the poor. The Bhubharati Act is set to become a role model for the entire country. Earlier, with the implementation of Dharani, citizens had to approach officials for their needs. Now, officials are reaching out directly to the people. There is now an opportunity to apply without paying a single rupee,” Ponguleti said.

BRS govt grabbed thousands of acres: Ponguleti

The minister accused the previous BRS government of grabbing thousands of acres belonging to the poor.

He assured that an audit would be conducted on lands seized in the past, and those lands would be redistributed to the poor.

He also mentioned that eligible poor people currently cultivating assigned lands would be given ownership, and issues related to lands not involved in court disputes would be resolved through the Bhu Bharathi initiative.

He concluded by highlighting past discrepancies, stating, “Previously, the land area recorded in passbooks often did not match the actual land held—sometimes it was more, sometimes less.”