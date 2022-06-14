UP man arrested for objectionable post on Prophet Mohammad

Ballia: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on Prophet Mohammad on social media, a police official said.

Bajrang Singh Rajput, a resident of Kureji village in Rasra area, allegedly uploaded the post on Instagram on Sunday, Rasra Circle Officer Shiv Narain Vaish said.

Also Read Prophet remark row: Times Now anchor Navika Kumar booked

The matter came to light after a person in a tweet urged the police to take action against the accused, Vaish said.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police registered a case against Rajput and arrested him, the official said.