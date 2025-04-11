UP: Man arrested for placing meat inside Jama Masjid in Agra

Lucknow: A person was arrested on Friday for allegedly placing a piece of animal flesh at Jama Masjid in Agra, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Nazruddin, a resident of the Teela Nandram locality in the city.

In a post on X in Hindi, Agra Police Commissionerate stated, “Today on 11.04.25, on the incident of finding a piece of (animal) flesh in the mosque under the jurisdiction of Mantola Police Station, the police teams formed took prompt action with the help of CCTV etc., and the accused has been arrested.”

The police have questioned the accused to determine his intention behind the act. However, officials have not revealed the details of the interrogation.

Giving details about the arrest, DCP (City) Sonam Kumar said that upon receiving the information about the incident at around 7.30 am, they checked CCTV footage and found that a person was keeping a packet containing the meat inside the mosque late on Thursday night and then going away.

Thereafter, 100 police personnel were pressed into action, and the meat was sent for testing in a laboratory, Kumar told reporters.

The DCP (City) further said that during the investigation, they learned that a scooty was used to bring the packet to the mosque.

The scooty was tracked, and police reached the shop from where the meat was bought, Kumar added.

The shopkeeper of that shop was interrogated, which led the police to Nazruddin.

A case has been registered against the accused, and he is currently in jail, police said.