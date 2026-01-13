UP: Man carries snake with him to hospital after being ‘bitten’

In a video, when the man is asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulls out the reptile from his jacket's pocket.

Image shows a man wearing a gray jacket and holding a snake stands in what appears to be a public space
Mathura (UP): An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday, January 13.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.

In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket’s pocket and put it back again.

The patient said that he had come to the hospital around 30 minutes ago, and alleged that there are no facilities in the hospital.

“The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger,” Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.

Police were called later, who rescued the serpent. However, it is suspected that the snake belonged to Deepak, the CMS added.

