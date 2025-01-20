UP: Man collapses in Sambhal police custody; dies later in hospital

A man from a minority community reportedly passed away on Sunday, January 19, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district while receiving treatment for chest pain experienced during police custody.

The deceased identified as Irfan, a resident of Khaggu Sarai in Sambhal was taken to Raisatti police station in an alleged money transaction case.

“A team of five police officers came home and asked my husband (Irfan) to come to the station. We pleaded to let him take his medication as he had undergone nose surgery. But the police officers paid no heed to our pleas,” said Irfan’s wife Reshma.

A father of four and a heart patient, Irfan collapsed outside the police station in the following hours as his health deteriorated. He was reportedly taken into hospital by his family but was declared dead, Irfan’s wife alleges.

The events sparked outrage against the police with Irfan’s family and local residents accusing them of negligence and inaction.

He was allowed to take medication: Sambhal police

According to the Sambhal police, they received a complaint from a woman on Sunday morning who alleged harassment from her son over a property dispute. In her police complaint, she said even after paying Rs 6 lakh to her son, the harassment continued. The FIR stated the money was sent through Irfan.

“Upon receiving the complaint, we sent a police team to question Irfan. Once at the station, he complained of chest pain. Irfan was immediately given medical treatment,” a Sambhal police officer said.

The police officer categorically denies allegations by Irfan’s family that the police did not allow him to take the medication. “It is completely false. We have CCTV footage which shows Irfan taking his medication while in the police station,” the police officer told local media.

The officer added that the body had been sent for postmortem and reports are awaited.