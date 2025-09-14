UP man held for derogatory social media post against Prophet Muhammad

The Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur strongly protested after a Hindu man allegedly used derogatory language against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran on his Facebook post.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, September 13.

Tension ran high in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur strongly protested after a man allegedly used derogatory language against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran on his Facebook post.



The accused, KK Dixit, has been arrested.



Tensions ran high as angry Muslims raised slogans outside Sadar Kotwali police station, demanding the immediate arrest of KK Dixit, whose social media post resulted in an uproar.

Despite the arrest, the crowd refused to disperse and continued protesting for several hours. The situation grew tense, forcing police to use mild force to control the mob, which resulted in a brief stampede. Slippers and belongings were left scattered on the road as people fled in panic.

Qasim Raza, an Idgah committee member, appealed to the Muslim community to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. Speaking to local news channels, he said, “The police have arrested Dixit, but I demand that such people should be given the harshest punishment. People’s anger is justified, but I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We should not take the law into our hands.”

Speaking on the issue, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi appealed for peace and urged people not to believe rumours circulating on social media platforms.