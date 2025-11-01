UP man held for duping Hyderabad resident of Rs 6.5 lakh in insurance fraud

The accused told the victim his insurance policy had expired and he needed to pay Rs 2.5 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st November 2025 7:52 pm IST
fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a 35-year-old man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for his alleged involvement in a large-scale insurance fraud racket. The accused reportedly duped a local of Rs 6.5 lakh.

The victim, a 37-year-old resident, was approached by Prashant Tripathi, claiming to be the Chief Head Officer (CHO) of MAX Life Insurance, Axis Bank.

Tripathi told the victim his insurance policy had expired and he needed to pay Rs 2.5 lakh. Believing him, the victim immediately transferred the amount using PhonePe.

Memory Khan Seminar

Later, Tripathi demanded an additional Rs 4 lakh for medical insurance, NPCI charges and taxes, making the victim transfer a total sum of Rs 6,45,225 via PhonePe in multiple transactions.

Tripathi promised to transfer Rs. 15,74,775 to the victim’s bank account through RTGS by September 20, but no such transfer took place, for which he suspected foul play.

Police also seized three mobile phones, four cheque books, one laptop, two shell company stamps and cards.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st November 2025 7:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button