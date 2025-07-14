UP man held for murdering friend over personal grudge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police arrested an 18-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly murdering a man at Balapur on Friday night.

Mohammed Yousuf, who lives in Kanchanbagh, murdered his friend Mohd Abdul Aziz due to personal grudges.

According to the police, Yousuf and Aziz were friends and shared a healthy relationship. Their friendship took a sour turn when Aziz started harassing Yousuf, demanding money. He even threatened to lodge a false case of ganja against him.

“On July 11, on the pretence of handing over some gold, Yousuf called Aziz to an isolated place near Balapur 100 feet road. He smashed Aziz’s head with a boulder and later killed him with a knife,” said ACP Chandrayangutta, A Sudhakar.

The police said that Aziz had a criminal record and was involved in property offence cases.