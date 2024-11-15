UP: Man held for objectionable remarks on deities

Saharanpur: A man has been arrested here for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu gods on social media, police said on Friday, November 15.

A case has been registered against Anas under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Anas made the remarks a few days ago, following which a complaint was lodged at Nakud police station on Friday, Jain said.

The accused is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court, said the officer.