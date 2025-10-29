UP man in Saudi Arabia ends life during video call with wife

Ansari had travelled to Saudi Arabia around two-and-a-half months ago for work.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th October 2025 6:49 pm IST
Telangana Gurukul student dies under suspicious circumstances in Siddipet district.

Muzaffarnagar: A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh‘s Muzaffarnagar district allegedly died by suicide in Saudi Arabia during a video call with his newly married wife in India, police said on Wednesday.

A police official here said Aas Mohammad Ansari allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence in Riyadh on October 26 following a heated argument with his wife, Sania (21), during a video call.

After the incident, his wife informed relatives living in Saudi Arabia, who rushed to his residence and found him dead, according to his family.

Memory Khan Seminar

A relative, Amjad Ali, said efforts are underway to bring the body back to Muzaffarnagar for burial.

Family members on Wednesday said the couple had married earlier this year on April 7 at Bhopa village.

Ansari had travelled to Saudi Arabia around two-and-a-half months ago for work.

Family members said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has been informed and necessary documentation is being arranged to repatriate the mortal remains.

Police said they are probing the details of the matter, including the issue over which the couple had the argument.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th October 2025 6:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button