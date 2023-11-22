UP man kills son for not allowing him to watch cricket World Cup final

Agitated over not being allowed to watch the crucial match, Ganesh rebuked his son and the two soon engaged in a fistfight.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd November 2023 9:10 am IST
Delhi: Man strangles wife whom he bought for Rs 70,000; dumps body in forest
Representative Image

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man in Kanpur strangled his 24-year-old son to death for not letting him watch the World Cup final between India and Australia on November 19.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Chakeri police station incharge Jitendra Singh said: “Ganesh Nishad was so angry with his son, Deepak, for not letting him watch the final match on TV that he pinned him down in the living room of their house and then strangled him with a phone cable.”

Also Read
This UP man wants Bharat Ratna for himself

Deepak, a carpenter, used to live with his parents in Sanjeev Nagar locality of Ahirwa in Kanpur’s Chakeri.

MS Education Academy

According to the police, Deepak was a habitual drunkard, due to which his wife had left him.

Meanwhile, Ganesh is also a drug addict and there used to be frequent disputes between the two, the police said.

During interrogation, Ganesh told the police that Deepak had come home under the influence of alcohol on Sunday when he was watching the match on TV.

Without a warning, Deepak switched off the TV and asked his father to cook food for him.

The wife of the accused had gone out of the house at the time.

Agitated over not being allowed to watch the crucial match, Ganesh rebuked his son and the two soon engaged in a fistfight.

He pinned Deepak down to the ground in the heat of the moment and strangled him to death with a phone cable, police said.

He was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd November 2023 9:10 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button