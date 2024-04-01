UP: Man kills wife, 2 kids; sleeps with corpses for 3 days

After four days, when a foul smell emanated the house, the owner conducted an inspected, which led to the discovery of the dead bodies. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st April 2024 10:43 pm IST
4 Rohingyas arrested for entering India illegally
Representational image

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man from Saravan Nagar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, murdered his wife and two children, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ram Lagan Gautam, has been arrested. Gautam spent the following three nights beside the lifeless bodies of his wife and children, carrying on with his daily routine during the day and returning to sleep beside the corpses each night.

Gautam, who resided with his 30-year-old wife, Jyoti, and their two sons, 6-year-old Payal and 3-year-old Anand, in a rented house, grew suspicious of his wife’s frequent phone conversations, suspecting infidelity. The suspicion escalated into a violent altercation on March 28, during which Gautam strangled his wife to death with a scarf.

MS Education Academy

Tragically, the children witnessed the horrific act, prompting Gautam to take further drastic measures. Fearing potential testimony from his children, he ended their lives as well.

It wasn’t until the fourth day, when a foul odor permeated the house, that the landlord decided to investigate. Upon discovering the gruesome scene, the landlord promptly alerted the authorities, leading to the police’s arrival and the subsequent removal of the bodies for postmortem examination.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st April 2024 10:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button