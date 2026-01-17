UP: Man kills wife in fit of rage following altercation

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a team has been constituted to nab the accused husband, the SP added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 12:26 pm IST
UP: Minority community perform last rites of kinless Hindu man
Representative image

Shahjahanpur: A man allegedly struck his wife on her head with a heavy staff in a fit of rage following an altercation, killing her on the spot, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

According to police, Maya Devi (45) lived with her younger son, Atul, while her husband, Maharaj Singh (48), lived with their elder son Harisharan in separate houses with the same exit in Jodhpur Nawadia village.

“Devi and her elder son, Harisharan, got into an altercation on Friday while they were taking out their buffaloes. It escalated, and her husband got involved. In a fit of rage, he struck his wife on the head with a heavy staff, killing her on the spot,” Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The accused had fled by the time police arrived at the scene, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a team has been constituted to nab the accused husband, the SP added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 12:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button