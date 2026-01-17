UP: Man kills wife in fit of rage following altercation

Shahjahanpur: A man allegedly struck his wife on her head with a heavy staff in a fit of rage following an altercation, killing her on the spot, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

According to police, Maya Devi (45) lived with her younger son, Atul, while her husband, Maharaj Singh (48), lived with their elder son Harisharan in separate houses with the same exit in Jodhpur Nawadia village.

“Devi and her elder son, Harisharan, got into an altercation on Friday while they were taking out their buffaloes. It escalated, and her husband got involved. In a fit of rage, he struck his wife on the head with a heavy staff, killing her on the spot,” Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The accused had fled by the time police arrived at the scene, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a team has been constituted to nab the accused husband, the SP added.