UP man marries Pak girl after Facebook friendship

Published: 21st June 2022
Farrukhabad: A 23-year-old zardozi artist from Farrukhabad fell in love with a girl on Facebook. After their love blossomed, he learnt that the girl was a Pakistani.

Mohd Jamal, however, was undeterred and he went to Pakistan earlier this month and married the girl, Eram, on June 17.

Jamal’s father Alimuddin said, “Now, we are eagerly waiting for the couple to return to India. A grand ceremony will be held as per rituals once the newly married couple to arrive here.”

The Farrukhabad district administration has promised all help to the couple.

“The officials have said that the girl could get a temporary visa for the first one year which could be extended up to three years. During this, she could apply for permanent nationality under the Special Marriage Act,” said Jamal’s father.

