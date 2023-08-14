UP: Man shot at while walking down the street with daughter on shoulder

In a shocking incident, a man was shot at point-blank range in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, as he carried his daughter on his shoulders.

A video of the incident, which has since been shared on social media, showed the victim, 28-year-old Shoaib walking down a street when an assailant shoots him at a close range. Upon being shot, Shoaib collapses, along with his daughter, the video showed.

The video further shows the perpetrator walking forward and escaping on a motorbike with two others.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Shahjahanpur police said that they had identified the three assailants and were on the lookout for them.

According to reports, Shoaib was heavily injured and taken to Rajkiya Medical College, after which he was referred to Delhi for further treatment.

Further details regarding the motive behind the shooting were not known.