UP: Man shot at while walking down the street with daughter on shoulder

Taking to twitter, the Shahjahanpur police said that they had identified the assailants and were on the lookout for them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 14th August 2023 7:18 pm IST
UN food agency employee killed in Yemen’s Taiz
Representative image

In a shocking incident, a man was shot at point-blank range in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, as he carried his daughter on his shoulders.

BookMyMBBS

A video of the incident, which has since been shared on social media, showed the victim, 28-year-old Shoaib walking down a street when an assailant shoots him at a close range. Upon being shot, Shoaib collapses, along with his daughter, the video showed.

Twitter Video

The video further shows the perpetrator walking forward and escaping on a motorbike with two others.

MS Education Academy

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Shahjahanpur police said that they had identified the three assailants and were on the lookout for them.

According to reports, Shoaib was heavily injured and taken to Rajkiya Medical College, after which he was referred to Delhi for further treatment.

Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/up-bajrang-dal-members-beat-up-cop-outside-police-station-in-sitapur-2636951/

Further details regarding the motive behind the shooting were not known.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 14th August 2023 7:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button