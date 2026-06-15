UP: Man stabs daughter at police station over marriage to Dalit

Banda: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his 19-year-old daughter to death during a counselling session inside a police station over her inter-caste marriage in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Friday, June 12.

Police have arrested the accused, 55-year-old Satya Kumar Chauhan, based on a complaint filed by his wife.

The deceased Shivani Chauhan was from the Other Backward Class community and eloped with her 20-year-old Dalit neighbour, named Lalit Verma, on May 18. The two got married against the wishes of the girl’s family, who filed a case of abduction against Verma. However, they told the authorities they married of their own free will and even showed marriage-related documents.

The incident took place at the Badausa police station when the officers brought the couple after their elopement.

Superintendent Palash Bansal said the couple was traced to Satna district in Madhya Pradesh and brought to the Badasua police station on Friday.

Also Read UP Dalit beaten to death over refusal to massage feet at party

Discussions between the two families followed, and a counsellor was called to the police station to conduct a session with Shivani.

As the process was underway, Chauhan, who was in another room with his wife, barged in and attacked his daughter with a knife, causing fatal injuries, the SP said.

Forensic team at the site of stabbing (Source: X)

Shivani was rushed to a hospital in Banda, where she died during treatment, the officer said.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Shivani’s mother, Ranno, and placed Chauhan under arrest, the SP said.