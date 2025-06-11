UP man strikes minor with brick exposing her skull after failed rape attempt

A 26-year-old man brutally assaulted a six-year-old girl with brick, exposing her skull, after his rape attempt failed. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 10, at Kanpur’s Ghatampur town in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Shivam alias Kallu. “He allegedly lured the child to an isolated location behind a mazar on the pretext of offering a chocolate. When he attempted to rape her, she screamed for help,” Ghatampur assistant commissioner of police (ACP) told Siasat.com.

Afraid of getting caught by locals, Shivam stuffed leaves to stifle her cries. When she continued to struggle, he struck her head with a brick in an attempt to subdue her, knocking her out. The blow was so intense that the child’s head tore open and the skull was visible.

The accused fled when family members and locals arrived after hearing her cries.

The victim was rushed in critical condition to the Community Health Centre before being transferred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. The child’s condition is currently stable.

An FIR has been lodged under sectionns 65 (2) (punishment for rape in certain cases), 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS and relevant sections under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

ACP Ghatampur stated the girl’s condition is stable, and investigations are underway to find the accused.