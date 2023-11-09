UP man urinates on woman patient at govt hospital, arrested

Ballia: A man has been arrested for allegedly urinating on a female patient inside a ward of the district women hospital here.

Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey said, “We have arrested one Vikas Singh of Shahpur village for urinating on a woman inside the district hospital. An FIR regarding the incident has also been registered at Kotwali police station.”

According to the complaint of the victim, a resident of Sukhpura village, the incident took place on Tuesday night.

The accused man entered the ward she was admitted in and urinated on her as she lay on bed.

The woman alleged that Singh hurled abuses at her when she opposed him.