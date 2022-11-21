UP: Man who chopped lover’s body, threw parts into well arrested

Days after a woman’s dismembered body parts were found in a well, the Azamgarh police on Sunday arrested her 24-year-old boyfriend.

The accused – Prince Yadav – was in a relationship with the victim Aradhana Prajapati for the past two years. Aradhana was a married woman at the time of her death.

Speaking to the media, Azamgarh Superintendent of police Anurag Arya said that Prince was pressuring Aradhana to end her marriage.

“Prince admitted that he was in a relationship with the victim for two years. He was in Dubai when Aradhana got married in February this year. After getting to know about her marriage, he returned to India and started pressuring her to end it,” said the senior police officer.

Azamgarh Police arrested the accused Prince Yadav who had allegedly murdered Aradhana Prajapati & threw her chopped body of the woman in a well. The head was found in a pond. pic.twitter.com/p9EH1YdAag https://t.co/I3P0lT92D1 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 20, 2022

Prince informed his family about his relationship and Aradhana’s reluctance to end her marriage. “However, instead of explaining sense to him, his parents encouraged him to murder her,” the SP said.

“Prince along with his maternal uncle and cousin Sarvesh hatched a plan to kill Aradhana. On November 10 Prince met Aradhana and took her to a restaurant after which they went to the fields where he strangulated her to death, chopped her body with help from uncle and cousin and threw it into two different wells,” the SP said.

During the course of the investigation, Prince took the police to the other well where Aradhana’s head and the murder weapon were recovered. However, as the police officials were busy searching, Prince, who had hidden a gun near the well started firing at them.

Police fired back in self-defence and shot at his left leg, injuring him. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is stable.

Sarvesh, who was also a part of the murder, is still at large. “We have formed five teams to nab Sarvesh. A reward of Rs 25,000/- has been announced on whoever gives any information regarding his whereabouts,” the SP informed.

Police also said that Prince’s parents swell as his maternal family are equally responsible for the crime, said the SP.