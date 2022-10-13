UP Minister’s nephew booked for assaulting restaurant staff

Bareilly: The nephew of Uttar Pradesh minister Arun Kumar Saxena has been booked for allegedly trying to mow down workers of a restaurant when they refused to serve him food after closure of the outlet.

According to the complaint filed with the police, Amit Kumar Saxena, the nephew of Arun Kumar Saxena, abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed.

He allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him. The workers were standing outside the restaurant when the incident took place.

SP City Bareilly Rahul Bhati said that the staff had to flee to save their lives and the car ended up destroying a cot lying there.

Inspector Meher Singh, in-charge of the police station of Prem Nagar said that when the police reached the spot, the accused had fled.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the hotel owner Naresh Kashyap’s son Sushant Kashyap under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kashyap claims to be a BJP worker.

He claimed that after the incident, he reached the minister’s house to complain but was told that the minister was sleeping.