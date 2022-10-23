UP: Minor boy tied to electric pole, assaulted; 2 arrested

The Azamgarh police, Uttar Pradesh, arrested two persons on Sunday for assaulting a minor boy on suspicion of mobile theft.

The boy was tied to an electric pole with his hands and legs backwards, while others looked on.

The main accused Surendra along with Sanjay, residents of Hadisha Dayalpur Bardah, have been arrested, according to the Azamgarh police.

An FIR has been registered under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

307 (A shoots at Z with the intention to kill him, under such circumstances that, if death ensued) ,

, 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) ,

, 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) ,

, 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) ,

, 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) , and

, and 120 (Concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment).