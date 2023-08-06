UP: Minors forced to drink urine, sexually assaulted on suspicion theft

Two Muslim minor boys, aged 10 and 15 years old were forced to drink urine and sexually assaulted by a Hindutva group in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district.

The incident occurred on August 4 near Konkati Chauraha of Pathra Bazaar police station area. Police have detained six people in the case.

According to reports, the minors were caught by the group on suspicion of theft. What followed was an ordeal where green chilies were applied to their anus as well as made to eat along with a bottle filled with urine.

The younger child screamed in pain but his attackers showed no mercy. They hurled abuses and threatened to kill them.

Responding to the video, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Siddhartha said, “After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court.”