UP: Mob kills man after accident in Varanasi; four arrested

Varanasi: A 38-year-old businessman was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in Ghamhapur village of Varanasi, an officer said on Tuesday, April 27, adding that four accused have been arrested.

Police have registered a case against eight named individuals and seven unidentified persons in connection with this incident. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused, they said.

The victim has been identified as Manish Singh.

DCP (Gomti Zone) Neetu Kadyan said that on Sunday night, while Singh was returning home from his factory, his car was involved in an accident involving a woman. Following the incident, a dispute escalated into a violent clash, resulting in Singh’s death at the spot due to severe injuries.

Kadyan further said that based on a written complaint filed by the deceased’s family members, police have registered a case at the Phoolpur police station.

Raids are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining accused, the DCP added.