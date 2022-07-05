UP: Muslim held for wrapping meat in newspaper with Hindu god’s image

A Muslim man in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh was arrested for wrapping meat in an old newspaper that included a picture of a Hindu deity, on Sunday.

Hussain, in the FIR, has also been accused of allegedly attacking police officials with a knife “with the intention to murder,” however, his family and attorney claim that the allegation is untrue.

Circle officer Jitendra Kumar acknowledged the accusation of hurting religious sentiments in an interview with the Times of India (TOI), shortly after the arrest, however, he did not address allegations of Hussain trying to kill someone.

The complaint against Hussain was reportedly filed by the Hindu Jagran Manch.

Hussain has been accused of violating sections 153A (promote hatred amongst groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, or domicile), 295A (planned conduct designed to incite religious sentiments of any community), and 307 (attempt to kill) of the Indian Penal Code.