UP: Muslim man, accused of priest’s murder, killed in encounter

Unnao: A Muslim man, carrying the reward of Rs 1 lakh, was killed in a police encounter on Monday, June 15, in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. He was booked for fatally stabbing a Hindu priest on June 9.

A resident of Purvi Tola village, Israyil, alias Ijrail, was charged under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (intentionally cooperating in committing an offense) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act for the murder of Milan Das.

Das was a priest overseeing the construction of a Shiva temple in the village. He was allegedly taken to a local ahaata (welting sitting area) on June 9, when an argument broke out between him and Israyil, police said.

According to a police statement, the Bangarmau Police and a Special Operations Group (SOG) team were conducting raids on the Agra Expressway at around 3:40 am when they received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the accused Israyil. He was believed to be waiting near the Tajpur underpass.

The officers arrived at the location and immediately surrounded Israyil and asked him to surrender. “However, Israyil opened fire on the police teams,” the statement said.

It added that “one bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Newton Kumar Singh” while another hit SOG constable Vikas Bhauriya in the hand.

Retaliatory action was taken in self-defence, the police said, when Israyil was shot and critically injured. He was immediately rushed to the Bangaramau Community Health Center where he was declared dead upon arrival.

A knife, a country-made pistol and two spent cartridges were recovered from the scene. “The police have taken possession of the deceased criminal’s body and are proceeding with the necessary legal formalities.”

Of the five accused, three were arrested following the alleged murder of the priest, while Israyil and another accused were on the run.