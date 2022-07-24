UP: Muslim man beaten to death, BJP leader and three others arrested

The deceased had gone to attend a local fair with his friends when he got into an argument with Charu Shukla, one of the accused, over a swing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th July 2022 12:04 pm IST
Arrestde, Crime, court,
Representative Image

A 28-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by four Hindu men, including a district-level Bharatiya Janata Party leader on July 19 in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

According to UP Tak, the deceased – Aqueel Ahmed – had gone to attend a local fair with his friends when he got into an argument with Charu Shukla over a swing.

The argument took a violent turn when friends of Charu Shukla reached the spot and started beating Aqueel. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

MS Education Academy

The Lakhimpur Kheri police investigating the case took the help of CCTV present at the fair and arrested the four accused. One of them is BJP leader Anup Shukla.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Muslim youth beaten for not chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’

The other accused are -Charu Shukla, Rajat Rastogi and Brijesh Shukla.

Speaking to the media, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said, “The case is still under investigation. The media will be informed when more arrests are made in this case.”

When asked about the arrest of Anup Shukla, the police official said, “The investigation is in the primary stage. We are still interrogating the accused.”

Anup Shukla is a former Zilla vice president and presently the chairman of the district corporative federation.

You can watch the video here.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button