UP: Muslim man beaten to death, BJP leader and three others arrested

A 28-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by four Hindu men, including a district-level Bharatiya Janata Party leader on July 19 in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

According to UP Tak, the deceased – Aqueel Ahmed – had gone to attend a local fair with his friends when he got into an argument with Charu Shukla over a swing.

The argument took a violent turn when friends of Charu Shukla reached the spot and started beating Aqueel. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

The Lakhimpur Kheri police investigating the case took the help of CCTV present at the fair and arrested the four accused. One of them is BJP leader Anup Shukla.

The other accused are -Charu Shukla, Rajat Rastogi and Brijesh Shukla.

Speaking to the media, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said, “The case is still under investigation. The media will be informed when more arrests are made in this case.”

When asked about the arrest of Anup Shukla, the police official said, “The investigation is in the primary stage. We are still interrogating the accused.”

Anup Shukla is a former Zilla vice president and presently the chairman of the district corporative federation.

You can watch the video here.