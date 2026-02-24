UP: One booked for objectionable social media post on PM

Pilibhit: Police in Pilibhit district have registered a case against a youth for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by posting an allegedly edited, objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said on Monday, February 23.

Jehanabad police station SHO Pradeep Vishnoi told reporters that based on the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Gyan Chand, police have registered a case against the accused youth identified as Arbaaz, a resident of Vishen village, under relevant sections.

According to the police, Arbaaz had shared a morphed photo of Modi on his Instagram account, leading to a case being registered against him on Monday.

Also Read Priest booked for sexual assault of minor boy in Maharashtra

According to the complaint, Arbaaz had edited Modi’s photo and depicted him wearing Muslim attire.

Police believe that the purpose of posting such a photo was to spread enmity, hatred, and animosity between different communities and castes.

An investigation into the matter is underway.