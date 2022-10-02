UP : Over 200 Muslim inmates fast for Navratri

Muzaffarnagar: In a display of religious harmony around 218 Muslims in Muzaffarnagar district jail are observing the nine-day fasts during Navratri along with Hindu inmates.

From among 3000 inmates in the Muzaffarnagar prison, 1100 Hindus are observing the fasts.

Jail authorities have made special arrangements as per their requirements of the fasting inmates. “A variety of fruits, milk, pooris made from kuttu (buckwheat flour), tea and other items have been made available in the canteen for the inmates who are observing the fast.” Muzaffarnagar jail superintendent, Sitaram Sharma was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The superintendent urged people to learn how religious harmony is promoted in the prison.