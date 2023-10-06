UP phone snatching: Accused wore skullcap to hide identity, held

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused belonging to another community had put on a skull cap in a bid to conceal his real identity

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 6th October 2023 9:27 pm IST
The accused identified as Pramod Seth (Photo:Screengrab)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) police have arrested a man identified as Pramod Seth for snatching a mobile phone of a woman. The incident was caught in a CCTV camera. The footage shows the accused wearing a skullcap, pretending to be a Muslim.

The incident took place on Monday, October 2, in UP’s Jaunpur. The one-minute footage shows a man, wearing a skull cap, stopping a woman who was on her morning walk. The accused is seen snatching her mobile phone.

As soon as the video clip went viral, police swung into action and formed a team to track the accused. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused belonging to another community had put on a skull cap in a bid to conceal his real identity and mislead police.

The accused, a goldsmith by profession, was finally nabbed.

