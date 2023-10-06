UP phone snatching: Accused wore skullcap to hide identity, held

Uttar Pradesh (UP) police have arrested a man identified as Pramod Seth for snatching a mobile phone of a woman. The incident was caught in a CCTV camera. The footage shows the accused wearing a skullcap, pretending to be a Muslim.

The incident took place on Monday, October 2, in UP’s Jaunpur. The one-minute footage shows a man, wearing a skull cap, stopping a woman who was on her morning walk. The accused is seen snatching her mobile phone.

A man wearing a skull cap stopped a woman on her morning walk and can be seen snatching the chain from the victim and running away from the spot. The accused is identified as #Pramod Seth. Pramod is now arrested. pic.twitter.com/WXq4Od7zLJ — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) October 4, 2023

As soon as the video clip went viral, police swung into action and formed a team to track the accused. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused belonging to another community had put on a skull cap in a bid to conceal his real identity and mislead police.

The accused, a goldsmith by profession, was finally nabbed.