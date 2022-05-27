UP: Plea in Mathura court demands survey of mosque near Diwan-e-Khas

Hyderabad: A fresh plea filed by a lawyer in the Mathura court claims that the deity of “Tha Keshav Dev” is buried under a mosque near the Diwan-e-Khas at the Agra fort.

The petitioners have sought a survey of the site, reported Live Law. The latest plea comes at a time when the Mathura court is already dealing with a plea that demands the renaming of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to be declared as a temple based on the claims of a Shivling being found in the wuzu khana of the mosque.

It is to be noted that the right-wing extremists have been pushing to inspect mosques and other monuments constructed by Muslim rulers in the past. In recent times there have been demands to conduct surveys at the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar with a claim that they have been constructed over the remains of the temples which stood there in the past.