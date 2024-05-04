UP police constable Tayyab Khan dies by suicide in Amroha

A police head constable died after he shot himself with his service weapon on Friday evening. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Tayyab Khan was posted in Baghpat city. He was sitting at Amroha railway station waiting for the train when he took his own life. His body was found lying on a cement chair made for passengers at Amroha railway station. As soon as information about the matter was received, GRP, RPF and Civil Police rushed to the spot.

Also Read MP: Priest booked for sexually abusing minor boys in ashram

The constable was reportedly going for election duty. A few minutes before committing suicide, he posted a status on WhatsApp which read – “Forgive me for what I am about to do, don’t take this as my cowardice. There is simply no other way.”

Police shifted the body for autopsy, registered a case and took up the investigation.