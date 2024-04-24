UP police thrash minor Muslim driver in Ghaziabad; incident sparks outrage

In a disturbing incident, e-rickshaw driver Sohail was brutally thrashed by a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The incident has sparked outrage.

The video of the incident shows the inspector, named Bhanu Prakash, dragging the 14-year-old driver by his hair and mercilessly beating him.

E-rickshaw driver Sohail was brutally manhandled by police inspector Bhanu Prakash in #UttarPradesh's #Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/q1PlOMHmIB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 24, 2024

The video footage of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation. Reacting to the video, actress Swara Bhasker raised questions about governance in UP, calling attention to the alarming display of violence by law enforcement officials.

Soon after the people started reacting to the video, police assured that appropriate action will be taken against the errant cop. Police said that ACP Wave City had been directed to launch an investigation.