UP put on high alert after CAA notification

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert after the announcement of CAA implementation.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has ordered officers to remain on alert, while additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas.

Police officials are already in touch with different religious leaders and communicated with them to make them understand salient features of the Act.

Despite this, the UP Police will remain alert, he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified Citizenship Amendment Act’s (CAA) rules, paving the way for the law’s implementation across the country. The law makes it easier for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, to get Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Lucknow commissioner of police SB Shirodkar has appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state capital.

“If anyone has any problem about the CAA notification, it is requested that they peacefully put up their point,” he said.

“The city police were already gearing up for Holi and Ramzan for which talks with religious representatives are being held,” he said.

“City police will remain vigilant and alertness has been increased,” he added.

“During this time people spreading fake messages are being monitored by our social media team and they will be dealt with sternly,” he added.

The DGP headquarters has also been asked to monitor social media to control content that can instigate the public.

Meanwhile, the police across the state have been instructed to patrol sensitive areas on foot. CCTV and drone cameras will be deployed to monitor the situation in the state.

The development came after the Union Home Ministry officially notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a move anticipated ahead of the impending Lok Sabha election schedule announcement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously underscored the importance of notifying the CAA rules prior to the elections scheduled for April and May.