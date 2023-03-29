UP: Ragpicker heckled by cow vigilantes over bones found in his trash

A ragpicker from Uttar Pradesh who had allegedly collected some animal bones in his garbage cart was heckled and taken to a police station by Gaurakshaks (cow vigilantes), accused of carrying the bones of a cow. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 28 in Haryana’s Safidon.

In a video which surfaced and is going rounds on social media, a ragpicker can be seen sitting on the ground, surrounded by cow vigilantes who demand that the police take action against him.

While threatening the police and authorities, the vigilantes can be heard saying, “Whoever comes in defence of the offender, we will spare none and lodge complaint against them.”

Confronting the police, the workers threaten, “We are for cows and there would be no compromise when it comes to cows, we can sacrifice our lives for it. If the police don’t take any strict action against the cow offender we will call for a protest and every cow devotee will gather in the police station to protest against the injustice done to cows.”

When Siasat.com spoke to the Haryana police over this incident they stated that a veterinary doctor has been called for a medical examination of bones.

“We have called a veterinary doctor for forensic reports, he has taken a sample and the result is yet to come,” said SHO Safidon Suresh Kumar.

“This case is unnecessary. When cows die naturally they often get buried, and after a time dogs start digging the place and pulling out bones,” he said.

While deeming the allegation SHO said, “A few people who level themselves as devotees are trying to create a ruckus for divisive politics and the issue is being exaggerated for no valid reason.”