UP: Right wing group protests Pahalgam attack, raises Islamophobic slogans

Right-wing organisation, Hindu Yuva Vahini, held a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and raised anti-Muslim slogans in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on April 26.

Even though the protest was held a week ago, videos emerged recently on social media. Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini raised derogatory slogans like, “Na Mulle ka na Qazi ka, Yeh desh hai veer Shivaji ka. (This country neither belongs to the Mullahs or the Qazis, it belongs to Shivaji),” and “Dharam Puch kar Mara tha, Dharam bataa kar Maarenge (“They (terrorists) killed after asking our religion, now they will be killed after stating theirs).”

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India is witnessing a disturbing wave of hostility and bigotry against its Muslims. In multiple parts of the country, members of the community have allegedly faced hate speech, physical attacks, attacks on shops, denial of medical treatment, and calls for sexual violence, particularly targeting Kashmiri female students, by extremist individuals and organisations.

Pahalgam terror attack and aftermath

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people, including two international citizens, and injuring several others. Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. The area can be accessed either on foot or horseback.

Among the dead was a 26-year-old local Kashmiri pony walla who stood up to one of the terrorists and tried to snatch away his gun.

Tensions rose between India and Pakistan. leading to a series of diplomatic restrictions from both sides.

While India announced the closure of the Attari-Wahag border checkpost, visa cancellations, the expulsion of several Pakistani personnel from India, a ban on the direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan and the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suspended the Simla Agreement, expelled Indian military diplomats, and slashed Indian High Commission staff. Visas under the SAARC scheme were cancelled (except for Sikh pilgrims), and Indian nationals were ordered to leave within 48 hours. Pakistan also closed its airspace to Indian airlines, halted all trade and transit, and shut the Wagah border.