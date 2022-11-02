UP: Sacrilege at mosque sparks protest, copy of Quran found burnt

An FIR was registered in this regard against unidentified persons immediately after police was informed of the matter and the CCTV footage from the area was being examined.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 2nd November 2022 11:29 pm IST
Shahjahanpur: A group of people protested after a copy of the Quran was found burnt in a mosque here on Wednesday, police said.

An FIR was registered in this regard against unidentified persons immediately after police was informed of the matter and the CCTV footage from the area was being examined, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

“Police received information that some pages of a religious text had been found burnt. We immediately took cognisance of the matter and are dealing with it sensitively,” he said, adding steps are being taken to arrest the guilty at the earliest and take strict action against them.

(This is an ongoing story. Further details awaited.)

