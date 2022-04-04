UP: Sangeet Som Sena chief vandalizes biryani cart, booked

Meerut: Sangeet Som Sena’s UP chief Sachin Khatik and other persons of the outfit have been booked by Meerut police on Saturday.

They have been booked for vandalizing a biryani cart by claiming that meat was being sold during Navratri.

UP : 'Veg बिरयानी' बेच रहे शाहिद का ठेला BJP नेता संगीत सोम सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष सचिन खटीक ने 'Non.Veg बिरयानी' बेचने के शक में पलट दिया, मेरठ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया pic.twitter.com/QzIS8zGcn7 — News24 (@news24tvchannel) April 3, 2022

As per the owner of the cart Mohd Sajid, the members of the outfit initially asked him why he was selling biryani during Navratri. When Sajid informed them that it is a veg-biryani, they not only vandalized the cart but also took away his money.

Later, police booked cases against over 20 people under the charges of looting, vandalism, and disturbing peace.