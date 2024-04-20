UP school principal caught getting facial on campus, bites teacher recording video

A shocking incident took place at a primary school in Dandamau village, where the principal, Sangeeta Singh, was caught enjoying a facial in the school canteen during school hours.

The incident occurred in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, April 18 morning, leaving students without their academic lessons.

According to police officials and eyewitness accounts, Headmistress Sangeeta Singh was found enjoying facial in the area designated for food preparation for the students.

Assistant teacher Anam Khan discovered the scene and promptly recorded a video as evidence. In the viral footage, Sangeeta Singh was seen relaxing on a chair when Khan caught her on camera. Agitated, Singh got up immediately to stop the video from being taken and allegedly assaulted her.

After Khan and Singh got into a fight, Khan claimed that Singh bit her hand, cutting it and causing bleeding. Khan recorded the attack’s aftermath by posting footage of the incident to social media, which subsequently went viral on social media platforms.

The Block Education Officer has opened an investigation into Singh’s behaviour in reaction to the incident. Based on Khan’s complaint, the Bighapur police have opened a case and performed a medical assessment to determine the extent of Khan’s injuries.

Bighapur Circle Officer Maya Rai said: “We received a report from the school’s assistant teacher in Dandamau village that the headmistress was getting a facial on the property and that she beat her up when she was discovered. We will take appropriate action regarding the matter.”

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users expressing their disappointment and anger over the principal’s behaviour. Many have called for strict action against the principal, emphasizing the importance of maintaining professionalism and integrity in educational institutions.