UP SIR: ECI extends period of filing claims, objections

New Delhi: The ECI has extended by one month or till March 6 the period of filing claims and objections to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The final publication of the state’s electoral roll will take place on April 10, the official said in a statement.

As per the earlier schedule, the period for filing claims and objections was fixed from January 6 to February 6. However, now, it has been extended till March 6 on the request of the state government, said the statement.

Assembly elections to pick 403 legislators in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held in February-March 2027.

A notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), said, “The Commission has considered the request received from Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh for extension of the time, and upon consideration of other relevant factors and in exercise of the power conferred by proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend, the period for filing claims and objections up to March 6, 2026 for ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date in the state of Uttar Pradesh.”

As per the revised SIR schedule for the state, the Notice Phase, decision on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections will be completed by March 27.

The checking of health parameters will be completed by April 3, and the final publication of the electoral roll will take place on April 10, said the ECI in a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh.

Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar wrote to the CEO, Uttar Pradesh, “I am directed to refer to the Commission’s letter dated October 27, 2025 and December 30, 2025 related to Special Intensive Revision and to say that the Commission has considered your request made vide letter dated February 2, 2026 and also upon consideration of other relevant factors, has decided to revise the schedule of ongoing SIR in Uttar Pradesh.”

On October 27, 2025, the ECI announced Special Intensive Revision in 12 States/UTs, namely Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.