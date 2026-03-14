UP: Six held in LPG black marketing raids across 1,483 locations in Lucknow

As part of the operation, 24 FIRs were registered, said the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government late on Friday night.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 11:49 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Lucknow: Amid the LPG crisis, Uttar Pradesh’s Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted raids at 1,483 locations in Lucknow and arrested six people in an operation to check black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, according to an official statement.

The raids were conducted on Friday, March 13, along with the district administration.

As part of the operation, 24 FIRs were registered, said the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government late on Friday night.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath‘s instructions, the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the district administration are continuously monitoring the supply system of LPG cylinders and conducting inspections and raids across the state so that no shortage or irregularity occurs anywhere, it said.

In this regard, Chief Secretary S P Goyal has issued instructions to all district magistrates to take all necessary steps to maintain the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to initiate swift and strict action against black marketing. Under this drive, enforcement teams at the district level conducted inspections and raids at a total of 1,483 locations on Friday, the statement said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

During this operation, four FIRs were registered against LPG distributors and 20 against other individuals involved in the black marketing of LPG gas. Six persons were arrested from the spot and prosecution was initiated against 19 individuals, it said.

Through 4,108 LPG gas distributors operating in the state, delivery of LPG cylinders has been ensured to consumers according to their bookings.

Adequate stock of LPG cylinders is available with the distributors, and domestic LPG refills are being supplied as required, the statement said.

To monitor the supply system and ensure quick resolution of any issue, a 24-hour control room has been established at the office of the food commissioner. Officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department have been deployed there, it said.

Control rooms have also been established in all districts across the state.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 11:49 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button