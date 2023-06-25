UP: Six-year-old rag-picker raped, 2 minor boys arrested

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th June 2023 10:45 pm IST
Rape Crime
Ghaziabad: A six-year-old destitute girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys here, police said on Sunday.

The survivor was found in an unconscious condition on the footpath of the Loni tri-section in this Uttar Pradesh district by some passersby, who immediately informed the police, they said.

The personnel reached the spot and rushed the minor to a hospital. After some time, the girl returned to normal condition.

During interrogation, she told police that she along with her 15-year-old sister used to earn bread by rag-picking, adding, “My elder sister is mentally-challenged. Both of us are orphans, homeless and sleep on the footpath.”

While narrating her ordeal she told the police that she was raped by two minor boys who are also rag-pickers.

Upon getting a complaint police obtained CCTV footage in which the victim was seen going with the boys.

Police have traced the duo and lodged an FIR into the matter.

The survivor has identified them before the police.

Both of them have been sent to a juvenile home on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Loni Rajneesh Upadhayay said.

