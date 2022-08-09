UP: Srikant Tyagi arrested for assaulting, abusing woman

Noida: Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Srikant Tyagi, who was recently seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 and was on a run ever since.

He was arrested by the police near Noida.

The police had already recovered four luxury vehicles owned by Tyagi and had bulldozed his residence in the society, following which the other people in the society distributed sweets amongst themselves.

The Noida administration began the demolition of illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi on Monday.

The demolition exercise came a day after an FIR was lodged against Tyagi after a group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans and creating a ruckus in the society.

Police had also invoked the Gangster Act against Tyagi who was on the run.

Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, “A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises on Saturday.